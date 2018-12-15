IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
NFL Pick’ems
Culture News

Family Resource Centre moves into new digs at old Walker’s building

December 14, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

]The Family Resource Centre has a new location: the third floor of the old Walker’s building.

The Family Resource Centre told Cayman 27 its still a work in progress, but the spacious new digs will allow the FRC to enhance its roster of free programmes geared at building better selves, and improving family dynamics.

“We are always looking at ways to enhance and become better, so we have noted that not only are we providing group services for families but also individualized services which allows us now with in this new space to meet with our clients on a one to one basis and allow them that privacy and confidentiality,” said Charmaine Miller, FRC Programmes Coordinator.

Ms. Miller said the Family Resource Centre should be all settled in for the start of its group programmes in early January.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport 0 December 2018
Eclipze – Christmas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas – Break Free
AI – Christmas
Baptist Health – Side
BritCay
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: