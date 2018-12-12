IDG
Fishing boat helps vessel in trouble

December 11, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
A fishing boat comes to the rescue after a 65-foot sailboat encounters engine trouble over the weekend.
According to an RCIPS statement shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday (8 December), the sailboat issued a distress call while sailing off the George Town waterfront.
Police say three people were on board when the vessel’s engines experienced difficulties. The sailboat began drifting out to sea.
The police chopper and a Joint Marine Unit boat located the sailboat. Fishing vessel Ziggy III was nearby and was contacted for assistance.
The fishing vessel safely towed the sailboat to the George Town harbour.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

