Football: Cayman Prep win Primary double, Savannah wins Girls League thriller

December 13, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman Prep secured two age-group titles, while the girls of Savannah Primary won a thriller Saturday (8 December) as the 2018 Primary Football League (PFL) wrapped up at the T.E McField Sports Complex in George Town.

GPFL Championships

Savannah’s Rheann Best opened the scoring to make it 1-0 before Prep’s Olivia Thorpe equalised just minutes before the final whistle. After an scoreless extra frame, a key stop in sudden death penalties by Savannah goalkeeper Jaylen Eden secured the GPFL title. Eden was named the Marie Martin Most Valuable Player award.

Consolation: Bodden Town Primary
Third Place: CIS

 

Under-9 Championship

Charlie Heinicke struck the golden goal as Cayman Prep edged Cayman International School 1-0 to win the Under-9 PFL Championship. Cayman International School’s Ben Lyne was named the Gerome Graham Most Valuable Player.

Consolation: GT Primary
Third Place: South Sound
Under-11 Championship
Cayman Prep won back-to-back Under-11 titles with a narrow 1-0 win over rivals Cayman International School. Prep’s Jaxon Cover struck the game winner just 11 minutes into the game. The entire Cayman Prep squad was named the Justin Henry Most Valuable Player award.
Consolation: GT Primary
Third Place: St. Ignatius
Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

