Football: Cayman Prep win Primary double, Savannah wins Girls League thriller

Cayman Prep secured two age-group titles, while the girls of Savannah Primary won a thriller Saturday (8 December) as the 2018 Primary Football League (PFL) wrapped up at the T.E McField Sports Complex in George Town.
GPFL Championships
Savannah’s Rheann Best opened the scoring to make it 1-0 before Prep’s Olivia Thorpe equalised just minutes before the final whistle. After an scoreless extra frame, a key stop in sudden death penalties by Savannah goalkeeper Jaylen Eden secured the GPFL title. Eden was named the Marie Martin Most Valuable Player award.
Under-9 Championship
Charlie Heinicke struck the golden goal as Cayman Prep edged Cayman International School 1-0 to win the Under-9 PFL Championship. Cayman International School’s Ben Lyne was named the Gerome Graham Most Valuable Player.
