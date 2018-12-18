IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
NFL Pick’ems
Sports

Football: Youth clubs pack the pitch for Academy’s Mini Slam

December 17, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Youth teams from seven different programmes at three age-divisions packed Academy Field Saturday (15 December) for the December Mini Slam Tournament.

Newly appointed Youth Coach Ben Pugh, who arrived just two months ago by way of Ipswich Town Football Club in Suffolk, England, says the turnout was a positive sign towards the future of the sport in the Cayman Islands.

“I think there’s a real good foundation here,” said Pugh. “I think the most important thing is that there’s really good, young players who love the game. What I love about the place is that there’s players from everyone. Things will get better and better as structure improves here, and other clubs.”

Pugh, who has been tasked to lead Academy’s Under-13 and Under-15 boys teams, as well as the Under-13 Girls team, says the tournament was a good opportunity to acclimate himself to the football community.

“It was great just to meet a few more people, coaches, and clubs who I haven’t seen play yet,” said Pugh. “I’ve done a lot of training, but not a lot of games so that was great.”

By the numbers

Clubs (7): Sunset FC, Latinos FC, Roma United, Excel Sports Management, Future SC, Triple C and Academy Sports Club

Players: 145

Matches: 25

Goals: 40

Results

Under-11
Champions: ASC
Runner up: Latinos FC
 
Under-13
Champions: Roma  United
Runner up: Future SC
 
Under-15
Champions: ASC Blue
Runner up: ASC Panthers

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport 0 December 2018
Eclipze – Christmas
BritCay
Baptist Health – Side
AI – Christmas
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: