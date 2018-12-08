IDG
Free WIFI now at South Sound Community Centre

December 7, 2018
Seaford Russell jr.
Looking for free WiFi in South Sound? Well you are in luck, now anyone can have access to wifi at the South Sound Community Centre starting Friday (7 December.)

George Town South MLA Barbara Connolly has joined with local provider C3 to install WiFi into the center.

Ms. Connolly said it’s a gift for all the people who will be using the centre.

“Everyone that actually use this facility will have this service provided to them free of cost to the people of this island and no cost to government. So this is a Christmas gift to the people of Cayman,” she said.

MLA Connolly said the deal with C3 will run for one year.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

