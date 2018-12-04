Grouper season ends; DOE issues advice for their safe release

Nassau Grouper season officially ended this weekend (1 December.)

This means if you accidentally catch a Grouper while out fishing, you have to release it.

But it’s not quite as straight-forward as throwing the fish back, as the Department of Environment’s John Bothwell explained.

“There’s a simple way to release them back down with the weight, let their air bladder re-compress,” Mr. Bothwell said.

He added: “The Grouper sinks down to the bottom, swims off quite happily. We’ve done this research-wise, we know this works.”

He went on to clarify that “it is entirely possible, if you’re respectful of the fish, if you accidentally catch a grouper, to release it, give it that chance to keep spawning.”

The DOE also has details on its website about the easiest ways to release a grouper.

