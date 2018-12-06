IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
Parade of Lights – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
News

Gunshots in West Bay, man arrested after drunken display

December 5, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A man remains in custody after a drunken display in West Bay which involved gunshots being fired in the area.
Police say the incident happened at an address on Adonis Drive in West Bay.
The occupants of a residence there said on Monday (3 December) night and early Tuesday (4 December) morning they heard gunshots and called the police.
A vehicle at the address was damaged in the incident.
A man was arrested at the location on suspicion of causing fear or provocation of violence, being drunk and disorderly, and criminal trespass.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information is asked to contact West Bay CID at 649-3999.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Christmas
Clean Gas – Break Free
AI – Christmas
Baptist Health – Side
BritCay
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: