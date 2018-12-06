Gunshots in West Bay, man arrested after drunken display

A man remains in custody after a drunken display in West Bay which involved gunshots being fired in the area.

Police say the incident happened at an address on Adonis Drive in West Bay.

The occupants of a residence there said on Monday (3 December) night and early Tuesday (4 December) morning they heard gunshots and called the police.

A vehicle at the address was damaged in the incident.

A man was arrested at the location on suspicion of causing fear or provocation of violence, being drunk and disorderly, and criminal trespass.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information is asked to contact West Bay CID at 649-3999.

