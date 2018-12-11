Health City Cayman Islands opens new medical intensive care unit

Health City Cayman Islands has expanded its operations, opening a new Medical Intensive Care Unit on Monday (10 December.)

They said it will go a long way in assisting with emergency situations, especially in the eastern districts.

Health City Cayman Islands has now evolved into a level 3 trauma centre that provides 24 hours services complete with emergency medicine physicians and general surgeons.

Health City opened its new Medical Intensive Care Unit and HCCI founder Dr. Devi Shetty said the expansion will provide an extra 21 beds as well as modern medical equipment.

“We have enough infrastructure, expertise, and people, so we are actually geared to manage most of the mass casualties if required,” said Dr. Shetty.

Dr. Shetty emphasized that the new unit will work alongside the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority (HSA,) as well as, other private physicians to bring timely treatment in emergencies.

“We have facilities today in this place that within a couple of minutes we can put them on a heart machine to support the heart and then we can fix injuries to the heart, the lunges or any vital organs of the body. Because in saving lives time is the essence,” said Dr. Shetty.

Dr. Shetty said the unit also offers immediate procedures, especially in critical cases.

“This facility has a large number of critical care beds, apart from that we have an operating room that operating room is equipped to do any major procedure on critically ill patients including doing an open heart surgery in that room,” said Dr. Shetty.

The unit was a nine-month expansion project at the East End health facility. Health City Cayman Islands next expansion is expected to be its Cancer Treatment Centre.

