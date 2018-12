Angelyn Hernandez and Philippa McFarlane have been appointed as full-time magistrates of the Summary Court.

On Wednesday (19 December) H.E. Governor Martyn Roper announced their formal appointments.

The attorneys have both been serving as acting magistrates since February 2014.

Mr. Roper and Chief Justice Anthony Smellie commended the magistrates for their work as they welcomed them to their formal posts on the judicial bench.

