Informant gets $3000, Crime Stoppers calls for more to come forward with info

Cayman Crime Stoppers pays out US $3000 to an anonymous tipster in November.

It is the largest payment to date handed over to an informant.

According to a Crime Stoppers statement on Monday (3 December,) the individual’s tip-off led to the arrest and criminal charges against a suspect wanted by local police.

The information was called in to the 800-8477 (TIPS) tip line.

Crime Stoppers said the payout follows a recent decision to increase payout limits for certain crimes from $1000 to a maximum of $5000.

The Crime Stoppers hotline 800-TIPS is dialed as a local number but answered overseas. Tipsters are not required to give any form of id or testify in court.

Learn more here:

Reward pay out press release December 2018

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

