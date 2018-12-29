IDG
Investigation launched into reports CIFS officer falsified logs

December 28, 2018
Kevin Morales
Authorities launch an investigation into reports of records being falsified by a Cayman Islands Fire Services employee.

The Ministry of Financial Services and Home Affairs issued a press release today. It confirms Fire Services and the Civil Aviation Authority are looking into the matter.

It stems from an incident surrounding staffing at the fire station at Owen Roberts International Airport.
Cayman Marl Road first reported the incident without citing sources. The blog reports a fire official falsified logs.

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

