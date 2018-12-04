IDG
Jason Howard’s Cayman Islands weather forecast: 3-4 December

December 3, 2018
Angela Sevilla
SYNOPSIS:

Isolated showers along with light to moderate easterly winds and seas are expected for the next 24 hours in association with a high pressure system over the western Atlantic Ocean.  Radar images show no showers in the Cayman area.

THE FORECAST:

Tonight:  Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.  Temperatures will fall to the mid 70’s °F.  Winds will be east to southeast 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be moderate with wave heights 3 to 5 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 80’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight  with wave heights 1 to 3 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 7:07 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 1:47 a.m. High 8:21 a.m. Low 2:26 p.m. High 7:41 p.m.

SUNSET: 5:45 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:45 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 5:45 p.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for a similar weather conditions through Wednesday evening.

 

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

