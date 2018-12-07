Jason Howard’s Cayman Islands weather forecast: 6-7 December

SYNOPSIS:

Moderate to fresh northeasterly winds and rough seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a cold front becomes stationary just north of the Cayman area and the associated high pressure system builds over the southeastern US. Radar images show no showers in the Cayman area.

THE FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of late night showers. Temperatures will fall to the mid 70’s °F. Winds will be northeast 15 to 20 knots. Seas will be rough with wave heights 4 to 6 feet with swells likely along the west coast. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny skies with a 20% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 80’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast 15 to 20 knots. Seas will be rough with wave heights 4 to 6 feet with swells likely along the west coast. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

TIDES:

Today: High 8:42 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 3:14 a.m. High 10:11 a.m. Low 4:13 p.m. High 9:15 p.m.

SUNSET: 5:46 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:47 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 5:46 p.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather conditions through Saturday afternoon as the high pressure system builds over the southeast US.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

