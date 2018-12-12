Joe Avary’s fantastic fisherman’s forecast: 11-12 December

SYNOPSIS:

Isolated showers along with fresh to strong north to northeasterly winds and rough seas are expected across the Cayman area over the next 24 hours as a cold front becomes stationary across our area later today. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area.

THE FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the low 70’s °F. Winds will be north to northeast 15 to 20 knots with higher gusts. Seas will be rough with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet. Swells are likely on the west and north coast. A small craft warning is in effect.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the low 80’s °F. Winds will east to northeast 15 to 20 knots with higher gust. Seas will be rough with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet. Swells are likely on the west and north coast. A small craft warning is in effect.

TIDES:

Today: High 12:42 p.m. Low 7:22 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 12:17 a.m. Low 6:15 a.m. High 1:31 p.m. Low 8:20 p.m.

SUNSET: 5:47 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:50 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 5:47 p.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather conditions through Wednesday evening as the front retrogress north of the Cayman area. The associated high pressure system over the southeast US will continue to support fresh to strong east to northeasterly winds and rough seas across our area through Thursday morning before a gradual decrease in both winds and seas is expected.

