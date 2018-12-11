IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
NFL Pick’ems
Weather

Joe Avary’s fisherman’s forecast for 10-11 December

December 10, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

 

 

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Christmas
Clean Gas – Break Free
Kirk Freeport 0 December 2018
AI – Christmas
Baptist Health – Side
BritCay
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: