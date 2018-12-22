IDG
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
NFL Pick’ems
Business News Politics

Keeping Cayman off the EU blacklist: Rivers says the work continues

December 22, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Now that the Economic Substance Bill and its accompanying legislation have been passed Financial Services Minister Hon. Tara Rivers says the work continues to keep Cayman’s reputation intact.
On Monday (17 December) legislators worked late into the night to pass the bill and changes to two of Cayman’s companies law to satisfy international obligations.

The aim is to steer clear of the European Union blacklist.
“The bill has passed and we are now moving forward to do what we need to do to protect the interests of the Cayman Islands,” Ms. Rivers said.

The EU blacklist is expected to be published in early February 2019.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Christmas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport 0 December 2018
Clean Gas – Christmas
Baptist Health – Side
AI – Christmas
BritCay
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: