IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
NFL Pick’ems
Business News Politics

Key changes head to LA, Saunders questions timing

December 13, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
2 Min Read

Lawmakers head back to the Legislative Assembly on Monday (17 December) to debate a key bill that could help keep Cayman off the European Union’s blacklist.
But one MLA is questioning, what he said is the eleventh-hour, timing of the Economic Substance Bill.
The bill will help Cayman meet the 1 January deadline for the implementation of the international Base Erosion and Profit Shifting or BEPS tax rules.

Those rules help close the gap on entities that dodge taxes.
Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders said this law will have far-reaching implications for the entire financial services industry and it should not have been rushed.
“The question is that many in the public should be asking is why wasn’t this issue raised before? And once again the Cayman Islands finds themselves in a position where we are more following as opposed to leading. I mean this is our bread and butter and you would think that more planning and more effort would have gone in to dealing with this issue,” he said.
Mr. Saunders said he is approaching the bill with an open mind at this point, but he has some concerns.
The Economic Substance Bill seeks to regulate companies in the financial services industry and if passed it will require entities to establish formal offices here complete with staff.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport 0 December 2018
Eclipze – Christmas
Clean Gas – Break Free
Baptist Health – Side
BritCay
AI – Christmas
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: