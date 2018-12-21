Lack of security may be the cause of robberies

With Cayman’s armed robberies standing at 12 so far for 2018, Chamber of Commerce CEO Wil Pineau is urging local businesses to beef up their security. The most recent armed robbery happened at Chef Johns food stand on Friday and before that thieves robbed the Al La Kebab food truck in Red bay. The one thing these two businesses had in common, no security and Mr. Pineau said thieves are using it to their advantage.

“So they go out and monitor things and when they see that businesses may not have security measures in place that’s when they go. A lot of the crime is also opportunistic, so they’ll see something, an opportunity arises and they will capitalize on that,” said Mr. Pineau. The RCIPS has increased their visibility as the holidays get into the full swing of things.

