Lucky bicyclist escapes major injury after collision in roundabout

A lucky cyclist walks away with barely a scratch after she told Cayman 27 she was struck by a car in the Camana Bay roundabout.

Cayman 27 cameras were on the scene around 2:45 Monday afternoon (10 Dec) in the immediate aftermath of an apparent fender bender in the southbound lanes involving a bicycle.

The woman who was riding the bike, who did not identify herself, told Cayman 27 that aside from a few scrapes on her arm, she was OK.

She was not wearing a helmet.

