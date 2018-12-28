Man held on suspicion of murder stemming from Christmas Day shooting

A 21-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of murder after another man is killed Christmas morning.

Police found 29-year-old Darrington Ebanks unresponsive around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday (25 December) morning in the Boatswain Bay area of West Bay, shortly after police received reports of gunshots fired in the area.

Police did not name the suspect and did not indicate he’d been charged with any offense as yet in a press release issued Wednesday (26 December). The release said he was arrested around 2 p.m. Christmas day.

The shooting happened in the vicinity of King Road and Florence Lane.

Mr. Ebanks was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police did not specify in their release whether Mr. Ebanks was struck by gunfire.

Portions of Boatswain Bay Road and Kings Road were closed for several hours afterward.

A nearby resident tells Cayman 27 he hopes justice is served.

“It’s poor and its worthless and whoever done it, I hope they bring them to justice because it’s not right,” West Bay resident Henry Bush said. “The man has his two youths behind to live for, plus his grandmother. It’s a disgrace, especially to my neighborhood. I feel it and it should never had happen. I feel it.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the major incident room at 649-3008. Anonymous tips can also be provided directly to the police tipline at 949-7777 and the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

