IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
NFL Pick’ems
Crime News

Man stable after weekend stabbing, Police hunt 2 suspects

December 17, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

One man remains in stable condition at the hospital after a weekend stabbing.
Police say they are on the hunt for the two male suspects behind the incident.
The stabbing happened early Saturday (15 December) morning at a location on Mary Street.
Police said officers responded to a report around 3 a.m. that a man was stabbed multiple times by two males.
The suspects fled the scene.
The victim was taken for treatment by emergency services.
Police are appealing to anyone with any information to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport 0 December 2018
Clean Gas – Break Free
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Christmas
BritCay
Baptist Health – Side
AI – Christmas
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: