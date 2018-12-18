Man stable after weekend stabbing, Police hunt 2 suspects

One man remains in stable condition at the hospital after a weekend stabbing.

Police say they are on the hunt for the two male suspects behind the incident.

The stabbing happened early Saturday (15 December) morning at a location on Mary Street.

Police said officers responded to a report around 3 a.m. that a man was stabbed multiple times by two males.

The suspects fled the scene.

The victim was taken for treatment by emergency services.

Police are appealing to anyone with any information to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

