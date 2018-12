Missing man Jude Theobalds has been located.

Mr. Theobalds was reported as missing in an RCIPS statement on Wednesday (12 December.)

Police said on Thursday (13 December) the 36-year-old man went to the West Bay police station and he appeared to be in good health.

Mr. Theobalds was reported missing after he did not report for work on Monday nor did he return home.

The police thanked the public for its help in trying to find Mr. Theobalds.

