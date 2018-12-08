IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
NFL Pick’ems
News

MLAs lend support to Caymankind global shipping boxes

December 7, 2018
Add Comment
Caroline James
1 Min Read

The Tourism and Finance Ministers teamed up on Friday (7 December) to lend their support to a joint scheme spear-headed by the Postal Service and the Department of Tourism.

Hon. Mr. McTaggart and Hon. Mr. Kirkconnell posted their Caymankind global shipping boxes on Friday morning and they say there is still time to send yours in time for Christmas.

“People do still have time. They move as parcels for the Caymankind global product, so the deadlines for parcels are this week. double check which country you’re mailing to, based on our guidelines,” Deputy Postmaster General Melissa Martinez-Ebanks explained.

“For express, there’s still some more time – the deadline for those are next week for most of the major countries, like western Europe,” Ms. Martinez-Ebanks added.

She advised: “absolutely still time to get those gifts under the tree!”

The boxes can hold up to 22 pounds-worth of presents!

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Caroline James

Caroline James

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Kirk Freeport 0 December 2018
Eclipze – Christmas
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
Baptist Health – Side
AI – Christmas
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: