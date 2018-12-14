Mystery guest at Cayman Montessori School

One Cayman school got an early Christmas present this year when a special visitor turned up to see them on Thursday (13 December.)

That’s right! The big man in red turned up at Cayman Montessori School in George Town.

Santa Claus told Cayman 27 that, while he was pretty busy right now, he was sure to stop by Cayman to check everyone was behaving ahead of the 25th.

“Oh I’ve been very busy,” Santa revealed, adding: “I started out in Belize and then I went to Honduras and then we went to Bahamas, we were in Bahamas for a little while and now we’re here in Cayman at the Montessori School.”

He said the children had “been wonderful. The children here are always so nice and well-behaved, full of smiles and laughter, such wonderful children.”

And make sure you stop back on Cayman27.ky on Friday (14 December), when we will have an in-depth report on the man of the moment: Mr. Claus himself.

