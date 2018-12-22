IDG
National Song winners take home a total of $10,000 in prizes

December 22, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The top three winners of this year’s Pirates Week national song competition have received their winnings, a combined total of $10,000.

Taking the top prize of CI$5,000 is Matt Brown, with the song Mutiny, written by Ben Hudson. Veteran musician, Mitchell ‘Jah Mitch’ Ebanks wowed the crowd with a calypso called Pirate’s Time, clutching the second prize of CI$3,000 and songstress Erica Assai took third place with a cash prize of CI$2,000 for her song All I Have.

Hon. Dwayne Seymour, Minister for Health, Environment, Culture and Housing, endorsed the event, saying, “I believe that for music and musicians to grow in the Cayman Islands we have to support our artists in a very substantial way.”

The event was supported by the Ministry of Culture, the Tourism Attraction Board (TAB) and the Cayman Music and Entertainment Association (CMEA) who sponsored the first, second and third prizes respectively.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

