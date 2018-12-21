National Trust keeping Caymanian culture on the table

The National Trust has been protecting the future of Cayman’s heritage since its inception in 1987.

The Trust is a not-for-profit NGO created to preserve the history and biodiversity of the Cayman Islands.

You may think of the National Trust as the folks who look after old buildings, but as Cayman 27 recently found out they do so much more to keep Cayman’s traditions alive from the boardroom to the kitchen.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

