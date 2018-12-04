IDG
News

National Youth Forum engages young people

December 3, 2018
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Youth Assembly and the Youth Services Unit hosted a national youth forum on social media & youth last week Friday (30 November) at the Mary Miller Hall.

Dr. Colleen Brown from Oncourse Cayman, who was a panelist at the youth forum, said she was pleased with the level of engagement from the young participants.

“What we are doing here today is we are talking about teens and social media and especially whether or not if social media is good for teens in relationships, in particular, there was a wonderful panelist today who discussed many different issues and I think that it was wonderful to see both the positives and the negatives and so many words from the teens,” said Dr. Brown.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what's happening in the community.

