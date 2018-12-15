NCVO Cayman Day- Kids learn about local heritage

Kids at the National Council of Voluntary Organisations (NCVO) got a healthy dose of Caymanian culture on Friday (14 December.)

This as the NCVO hosted its annual Cayman Day at its George Town location.

On Friday the little ones at the preschool learned everything Caymanian from rope plaiting to making crafts and, of course, they also got to sample some yummy Caymanian cuisine.

“It’s all about Cayman, teaching the children culture, history and having pride in their island and what we do here and what we were,” said Heather Lopez, NCVO Miss Nadine’s pre-school director.

Those at the NCVO said the aim of Cayman Day was to teach the kids their culture in a fun, interactive way.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

