New certified post service available in Cayman

December 11, 2018
Caroline James
The Cayman Postal Service has introduced a new service called certified post. It is aimed at people who require proof of posting, but do not need any sort of tracking or proof of delivery.

Deputy Postmaster General, Operations and Human Resources, Melissa Martinez-Ebanks explained on Friday (7 December) why customers dealing with planning notifications are better off with the new service.

“For planning notifications… they need proof of posting. So we’ve introduced certified post, which provides proof of posting, meets planning requirements,” she said.

“We have consulted with them, they have verified that what we have will meet their requirements,” Ms. Martinez-Ebanks stated.

She added that she hoped this will decrease the number of notifications that have remained uncollected in the past.

Caroline James

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

