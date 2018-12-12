IDG
New Cricket President Robinson lays out plans for the sport’s future

December 11, 2018
Jordan Armenise
After members elected new leadership atop it’s executive committee at Cayman Cricket’s 2018 Annual General Meeting, new President Hector Robinson says he’s very optimist about the future of the sport in the Cayman Islands.

“It’s something I wanted to do for awhile, but I was always happy to support in the background,” said Robinson. “I think it’s a very strong board. We have already had a four-hour session going through the budget for next year. It was very vigorous and engaged discussion.”

Cricket’s biggest tournament of 2019 is the Men’s T20 Americas Qualifers in May for the International Cricket Council’s World Twenty20 World Cup. Cayman is grouped with Bermuda, along with powerhouses Canada and the United States.

“We have it as a priority, and we have every intention of getting through those qualifiers,” said Robinson. “Our Technical Director is ensuring the team peaks at the right time.”

Robinson says Cayman will focus on the developing cricketers to play in the shorter T20 cricket format.

“I think the ICC is directing associates into that focus. Every T20 game we play is internationally recognized, and it’s what our focus is now. We haven’t given up on the longer format, but at the moment we don’t have a competition.”

After Cayman’s Under-19s were benched because of lack of participation among associate member nations, Robinson says he’s renewing efforts to bring international youth cricket to Cayman.

“We are very determined to have our youngsters play internationally. There will be a regional Under-19 tournament next year, which includes Cayman,” said Robinson. “We’ve been asked to host it, so I will be working on that immediately. I want to speak to government and sponsors to put us in a position to host it.”

As it pertains to facilities, Robinson says Cayman Cricket will focus on making Jimmy Powell it’s home. After land was officially vested for Cayman Rugby’s new grounds, said to be designed to accommodate cricket, Robinson says the association need to focus on a better short term option.

“It is a great initiative, and we would want to take advantage of the opportunity,” said Robinson. “I cannot say are we are in that position right now, because we need to focus on the Jimmy Powell Oval. We are having a workday this weekend to give it a face lift. We are hoping to play some cricket there.”

Here is Cayman Cricket’s new Executive Committee:

President: Hector Robinson

Vice President: Bruce Jalim

Treasurer: Marlon Hoyte

Secretary: Ricardo Roach

Other Board Members: Wayne Cato, Dr. Varun Chanda, Iranna Baligar, Marc Chin

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

