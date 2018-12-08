IDG
Rubis – Christmas
NiCE programme: Enrollment down

December 7, 2018
Caroline James
Fewer people have enrolled in this winter’s National Community Enhancement programme than in the past two winter initiatives, according to NiCE project manager Levi Allen.

A total of 518 unemployed people have registered for the project but, so far, only 343 have started working on the initiative.

The scheme began on 26 November and runs until 14 December.

The workers are improving the environment as well as local community areas in the run-up to the Christmas holidays.

Caroline James

