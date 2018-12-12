No quorum stymies planned National Conservation Council meeting

Cayman 27 understands the National Conservation Council’s general meeting scheduled for Wednesday (12 December) was cancelled due to lack of quorum.

The council’s last general meeting was back in June, almost six months ago.

Multiple sources told Cayman 27 the council’s returning members are still waiting on Cabinet for their official appointment, and not all of the new members appointed in August could attend.

Environment Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour said he approved the appointment paper weeks ago, and that it was confirmed in cabinet Tuesday (11 December).

Senior Policy Officer with the ministry, Troy Jacob said once the appointments and re-appointments come through, he anticipates the Conservation Council will quickly determine its meeting schedule.

Mr. Jacob was unable to say if the council has continued to keep up with its workload.

