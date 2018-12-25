IDG
Nor’wester damage leaves businesses picking up the pieces

December 25, 2018
Joe Avary
The pounding surf pummeled the seafront dining area at West Bay tiki bar Macabuca, sending chunks of concrete careening across the patio.

Instead of serving up its signature Ice cream sandwiches Sunday (23 December), Macabuca staffers got to work inspecting the damage and removing debris from the patio area.

Parts of the dining area were completely swept away by massive waves Saturday.

General Manager Matthew Moore told Cayman 27 the restaurant has weathered its share of Nor’westers, but this weekend’s, he said, was the worst he’s seen in a decade.

“We are built for the storms, and we have gone through dozens of them of course, but this one is obviously going to take a little bit more of a rebuild. We will be open tomorrow, that’s the plan, a little less, a few less tables than usual, but we will get there and we will battle through,” said Mr. Moore.

And the hard work has paid off, Macabuca is back open for business, just in time for Christmas Eve.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

