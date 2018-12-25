Nor’wester damage leaves businesses picking up the pieces

The pounding surf pummeled the seafront dining area at West Bay tiki bar Macabuca, sending chunks of concrete careening across the patio.

Instead of serving up its signature Ice cream sandwiches Sunday (23 December), Macabuca staffers got to work inspecting the damage and removing debris from the patio area.

Parts of the dining area were completely swept away by massive waves Saturday.

General Manager Matthew Moore told Cayman 27 the restaurant has weathered its share of Nor’westers, but this weekend’s, he said, was the worst he’s seen in a decade.

“We are built for the storms, and we have gone through dozens of them of course, but this one is obviously going to take a little bit more of a rebuild. We will be open tomorrow, that’s the plan, a little less, a few less tables than usual, but we will get there and we will battle through,” said Mr. Moore.

And the hard work has paid off, Macabuca is back open for business, just in time for Christmas Eve.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

