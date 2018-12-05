IDG
News

Opposition Leader heads to UK for Constitutional changes talks

December 5, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller is set to join Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin in the UK.
This as Cayman gets ready to negotiate proposed constitutional changes with London.
Mr. Miller said he had reviewed the government’s proposal and he’s in agreement with the Constitutional changes being sought.
He said he will be meeting with Cayman’s legal team ahead of Friday’s talks with the foreign and commonwealth office.
“We are going to spend Thursday with his legal consultant Sir Jeffrey Jowell Q.C. and the team, our team together and lay out a strategy. You know we ask for A, if we don’t get A, well can we get B?” Mr. Miller said.
Deputy opposition leader Alva Suckoo will also be joining Mr. Miller and the Cayman team in the UK talks. The talks are set for Friday 7 December and Monday 10 December.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

