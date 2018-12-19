Owner speaks out after car is disposed of by DEH

One car owner speaks out after he says the Department of Environmental Health destroyed his car.

Jason Howard said the car was treated like a derelict vehicle but that was not the case.

Mr. Howard, Programming Manager for Hurley’s Media radio station Z99, said he was crushed to learn that his burgundy 1996 Honda CRV was disposed of two weeks ago without being notified that he was supposed to move it.

“I still have no idea where the car is,” he said. “I had personal belongings in the back of it and I was never notified not once by anyone so I don’t know what the course of action is. All I know is that my car looks really good crushed.”

He said his car was parked at a friend’s apartment in South Sound when it was taken away and crushed. The DEH told Cayman 27 it could have only been allowed to remove the car if the strata paid for its removal.

“The strata had given notice that the car was gonna be removed if it wasn’t moved from that visitor’s parking lot, so he didn’t get that notice and the car was removed and destroyed,” said Mr. Howard.

Mr. Howard said he wished he was contacted by the DEH beforehand.

“The one thing that really took me as the owner was I was never notified whatsoever and there were plates still on the vehicle. We asked lawyers and people to find out if I could get back money for it and they said no,” said Mr. Howard.

Under the Cayman Islands Litter Law (1997 Revision), a derelict vehicle is any vehicle that appears to be abandoned by reason of its condition. This includes any vehicle which is without its engine, any of its wheels or other critical parts and has remained unlicensed during the preceding six months.

