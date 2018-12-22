IDG
Phase one of the Botanic Children’s Garden is underway

December 22, 2018
Seaford Russell jr.
The Rotary Club Education Centre at the Queen Elizabeth Botanic Park is taking shape.

It has been under construction for three weeks now, it’s phase one of the park’s Children’s Garden and the parks manager John Lawrus said they are aiming to have the entire garden completed by next year. Manager John Lawrus said when completed it will be a great teaching environment to accommodate all.

“From the beginning, we always made it important that we are inclusive to all people whether they’re in a stroller, in a wheelchair. So we have a wheelchair ramp, we also have two ADA designed bathrooms and thanks to the Cayman Islands Airport Authority we’ve been able to acquire some of the pieces of cedar from the old A frame from the airport. This in itself, will be a great addition to the children classrooms its a way to identify repurposing, reusing and recycling material instead of them putting it in the waste,” said Mr. Lawrus.

Mr. Lawrus said there are lots of plans in the works for the overall enhancement of the Children’s Garden.

“The next phase will be the observation tower situated in the far end of the park, alongside that will be the splash pad which has been sponsored by Cayman National Bank behind the Education Centre will be the green light reassurance grow zone which will allow the schools of the Cayman Islands to grow fruits and vegetables,” said Mr. Lawrus.

Mr. Lawrus said an additional $500,000 will be needed to finish the entire Children’s Park.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

