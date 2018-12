Plastic Free Cayman’s monthly beach clean-ups have removed almost seven tonnes of trash from Cayman coastlines, dating back to its September 2017 clean-up at Collier’s Beach.

Plastic Free Cayman’s Claire Hughes and Bill Lamonte appeared live on Cayman 27 to reflect on a big year for its growing movement, and to discuss what’s next for the grassroots NPO.

