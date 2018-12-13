Police seek help to find missing man-Jude Theobalds

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating missing man Jude Theobalds.

Police said Mr. Theobalds is 36-years-old and was last seen on Saturday (8 December.) He did not report for work on Monday (11 December) and has not returned home.

Police said attempts to contact Mr. Theobalds via phone were also been unsuccessful.

Mr. Theobalds is about 5 ft 11″ in height and is dark brown in complexion.

He has black hair and dark brown eyes. He also has tattoos on his upper right arm, upper neck, and chest.

If you see Mr. Theobalds or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the West Bay police station at 949-3999.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

