IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
NFL Pick’ems
Business News Politics

Premier: Crown Dependencies to be bound to create public registries too

December 17, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin updated members on the Joint Ministerial Council talks he attended in London earlier this month.
He told legislators that Overseas Territories leaders were told that they will now have up to 2023 to implement public registries of beneficial ownership. He also told MLAs the rules will also be extended to Crown Dependencies.

“The Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill, now Act do not apply to Crown Dependencies, but all indications are, I am told, from the authorities in UK is that the CDs will be brought on board by the time we get to 2023,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

The Premier also shared that several territories have started conversations with the UK to revise certain aspects of their constitutions, and that’s coming out of Britain’s actions in the Sanctions and Anti-Money-Laundering Law.
Debate on the Economic Substance Bill is in progress in the LA.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze – Christmas
Kirk Freeport 0 December 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
Baptist Health – Side
AI – Christmas
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: