Primary students hit South Sound for Tag Rugby takeover

December 13, 2018
Jordan Armenise
For Cayman Rugby Youth Development Coordinator Edward Westin, hundreds of primary school kids running wild on the South Sound Rugby Pitch Wednesday (11 December) for the fall Tag Rugby Tournament was a welcome site.

“From the start of the school year, to now, we’ve in the primary schools across the island, doing rugby sessions with the kids and teaching them about the sport,” said Westin.

Three age-divisions titles for both boys and girls from Cayman Prep, Cayman International School and St. Ignatius put their skills to the test in a morning long tournament. Westin says it’s a formula for success when it comes to building feeder programmes such as Rugby’s youth national teams.

“In the morning, already this year, we are seeing kids that were involved in the school programme from last year, or the year before” said Westin. “Even kids that don’t join this year, they may join down the line.”

Westin added, at a glance, there could have be some future nationals developing before his eyes.

“There’s lots of talent here today, I see some good steppers.”

View all the results from Cayman Rugby’s Inter-Primary Tag Tournament here.

