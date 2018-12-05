IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
Parade of Lights – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Business News Politics

PTU escapes FOI: Ombudsman flags info handling practice

December 5, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The Ombudsman’s Office flags the Transport Ministry for the way it handled a recent Freedom of Information request.

It comes even though the Ombudsman upheld the Public Transportation Unit’s decision to deny an open records request.

The request sought the number of taxi operators holding government jobs and issues relating to immigration status.

The PTU said it did not have such records.

The Ombudsman ruled compiling such statistics would result in an “unreasonable diversion” of resources, especially in light of the fact, that the unit has failed to properly manage its data and information.

It’s that inability to manage data that prompted the Ombudsman to audit the Ministry and the Unit’s procedures to ensure information is kept properly.

Read the full report here:

https://ombudsman.ky/images/pdf/decisions/Hearing-65-Decision.pdf

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Christmas
Clean Gas – Break Free
AI – Christmas
Baptist Health – Side
BritCay
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: