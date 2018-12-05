PTU escapes FOI: Ombudsman flags info handling practice

The Ombudsman’s Office flags the Transport Ministry for the way it handled a recent Freedom of Information request.

It comes even though the Ombudsman upheld the Public Transportation Unit’s decision to deny an open records request.

The request sought the number of taxi operators holding government jobs and issues relating to immigration status.

The PTU said it did not have such records.

The Ombudsman ruled compiling such statistics would result in an “unreasonable diversion” of resources, especially in light of the fact, that the unit has failed to properly manage its data and information.

It’s that inability to manage data that prompted the Ombudsman to audit the Ministry and the Unit’s procedures to ensure information is kept properly.

Read the full report here:

https://ombudsman.ky/images/pdf/decisions/Hearing-65-Decision.pdf

