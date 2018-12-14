Push for more recycling as DEH increases bins

The Department of Environmental Health is aiming to boost recycling in Cayman and they want you to help.

The DEH has added three new recycling containers to two of its supermarket recycling depots and they’re just in time for the holidays.

DEH boss Richard Simms said the department is anticipating increased purchasing activities this season and the new containers will be available to take care of the extra waste.

Two of the containers were placed at the recycling depot at Kirk Market doubling the number of recycling containers for type 1 and 2 plastic, as well as, mixed paper at that location.

The third container went to Hurley’s Supermarket in Grand Harbour and more containers are also headed to Foster’s Food Fair in the coming weeks.

For more information, call the DEH at 949-6696, email dehcustomerservice@gov.ky, visit the DEH’s website at www.deh.gov.ky or message its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DEHCaymanIslands.

