RCIPS 2018 Holiday Safety Campaign gets up and running

The RCIPS 2018 Holiday Safety Campaign was under way again on Thursday (6 December) and they have already stepped-up their traffic stops.

The police have made seven DUI arrests since the beginning of December. But as Police Media Officer Jodi-Ann Powery explained, other issues can earn you a ticket, too:

“During that time, we issued 26 tickets for tint, and 39 other tickets as well as twelve persons for prosecution for offences like no insurance, no driver’s licence, no certificate of road worthiness and we’ve arrested two persons for other traffic related offences,” Ms. Powery said.

Ms. Powery said if you see a police roadblock, please slow down as you approach.

