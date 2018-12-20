RCIPS increases patrols for Christmas

Community Police Officers were out and about in central George Town last night (19 December.) The aim is to increase their presence during the Christmas time.

“It’s a time of year when businesses expect to make a lot of their profit for the year, a lot of money. There’s a lot of commercial activity going on, we recognize that can create a vulnerability in the environment and so it’s really important for us to be out and to be as visible as possible especially in the places where we know have been issues,” said RCIPS Spokesperson Jacqueline Carpenter.

Community Officer Leslie Laing said the increased patrols are due to an uptick in criminal activity around Christmas.

“Around this time we have seen an increase in crime so our initiative is to put as much police officers on the streets so we can show more visibility. Part of the initiative on nights like this is to actually send a message to the perpetrators or criminals, to let them know that we are out here and if they breach the law we will deal with them accordingly,” said officer Laing.

Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wil Pineau said the police are doing a great deed for the community.

“It’s absolutely great that the police is stepping up their patrol particular for small businesses. This is a time when a lot of people are spending money they are shopping locally so again having the police out there is a good deterrent and it’s especially welcome by the small businesses community,” said Mr. Pineau.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

