RCIPS: Uptick in George Town crimes

Police said on Thursday (13 December) that there has been an uptick in crimes in George Town and they are advising the public to secure their property properly.

According to the RCIPS, six vehicles were broken into between Tuesday (11 December) evening and Wednesday (12 December) morning and seven houses have been burgled since Sunday (9 December).

Police said from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, they responded to three reports of cars having been broken into in the Crewe Road area and three in Prospect.

In those incidents, one window was smashed and at least five saw handbags and their contents were stolen.

But it was not just vehicle break-ins.

There were also residential burglaries; seven of which occurred in George Town since Sunday (9 December).

Five were in the Windsor Park area on Wednesday (12 December). Breaking it down, that was three on East Blvd. and two off Anthony Drive.

The other two burglaries took place on Courts Road and Selkirk Drive, earlier in the week.

Police said they suspect these crimes were committed by the same person or persons and it appears most of the incidents took place in the daytime.

To avoid becoming a victim of crime this festive season, the RCIPS are stressing that people should not leave valuables in vehicles, especially if they are in plain sight to passers-by.

They also recommend parking in well-lit areas, with security cameras nearby, if possible.

In terms of their homes, people are encouraged to make sure the house is properly locked before going out and valuables like jewellery or electronics are hidden, so they are not visible or easily accessible.

The police are asking if you have information regarding these vehicle break-ins and burglaries to please contact the George Town police station at 949-4222.

