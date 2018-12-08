RCIPS: you don’t want a DUI under the tree this Christmas

This weekend (7 December), the RCIPS will be mounting increased road enforcement operations, as part of their 2018 holiday safety campaign, which has been underway since the start of the month.

So, if you are out celebrating at a Christmas party on Friday, the police want you to think twice, before you drink and drive.

“The campaign, especially the traffic part, is mostly to educate people on the dangers of drunk driving and also to discourage them from doing so,” police media officer Jodi-Ann Powery explained.

But drinking responsibly this Christmas does not mean missing out on the festive fun.

Ms. Powery said there are other options, rather than getting behind the wheel while drinking.

“The NDC (National Drug Council) employs bus drivers to take around persons to the different functions that are happening over the Christmas holidays,” she suggested as one option.

Ms. Powery said the police are also cracking down on tint, because that can further hamper a driver’s alertness.

“When you add alcohol to driving to dark tint and low visibility, then that just makes it all the worse,” Ms. Powery emphasised.

So what should you do if you see a police road block? Ms. Powery has some simple tips:

“Please do start slowing down as soon as possible. We do want to keep our officers safe, especially over the Christmas season. Their families are wanting them home for Christmas just as much as everyone else is. So please do slow down and come to a stop by an officer,” she advised.

She said if you have done nothing wrong, you should not have cause for concern.

“As long as your insurance is up-to-date and you’re on the right side of the law, you have nothing to worry about,” Ms. Powery said.

In fact, you may even get some Christmas cheer!

“They’ll wish you a merry Christmas and send you on your way!” Ms Powery promised.

