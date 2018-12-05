Residents object as beach vendor sets up shop on Smith Barcadere

Local activists are raising concerns, on Tuesday (5 December,) after a beach vendor was pictured setting up shop at Smith Barcadere.

They said it is a blatant disregard of the terms laid out by the Webster family when they donated the property to the Government.

The appearance of beach chairs at Smith Barcadere has triggered an outcry from residents, as well as, the MLA for the area.

In fact, George Town South representative Barbara Connolly said no commercial activities will be allowed on the beach.

Local activist Morne Botes is pushing to ensure the terms outlined by the Webster family when they gifted Smith Barcardere to the government are kept.

He said if such activities are allowed on this beach there will be capacity problems.

“Smith Cove is unique, the fact that the Webster family donated that to the government and when they donated it they made sure there were a governance that’s on the lands and registry that says there’s no commercial activity ever to be done on that piece of land. It’s not made for a mass exodus of tourists coming down there, it’s not made for a busload of 50 people coming there at once we just don’t have the space for that type of infrastructure and it just doesn’t leave locals and other tourist space to come and enjoy it,” said Mr. Botes.

The issue was raised on Cayman Crosstalk radio show Tuesday and George Town MLA Barbara Connolly called in the show to clear the air.

“The criticism that I’m receiving this morning about the government allowing this to happen, I can honestly say that is not the case. We still stand by our word that there is no commercial activity allowed at Smith Barcadere, I will not allow this to happen under my leadership,” said MLA Connolly.

MLA Barbara Connolly was expected to meet with Public Lands Commission on Tuesday to address the issue at Smith Barcadere. We reached out to Ms. Connolly for confirmation of the meeting. She said the meeting was held and the issues were being addressed.

