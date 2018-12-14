Roller Hockey: Two OT thrillers cap Fall Youth Inline season

Cayman Inline Hockey wrapped it’s youth league this past weekend with three age-division championships 7-8 December at the Kings Sports Center.

Under-12 Championships

Mourant 10 Burger King 9 (OT)

Six goals from former Athlete of the Week Tommy Isbister, including the game-winner, helped Mourant to a 10-9 overtime win over Burger King. After building a 9-4 lead, Burger King fought back to score consecutive goals to take the game into overtime. Nathan Suitor, who scored three goals on the night, found Isbister alone in front of the net for the winner.

“At the end, they got three in a row, and tied it up,” said Isbister. “It was a close game, but it feels really good to win the championships.”

Under-16 Championships

EY 8 vs 7 Lightning (OT)

Connor Finch potted the OT winner at EY won the U16 title in a 8-7 overtime win over the Lightning.

Under-10 Championships

Wild 8 vs 5 LOM

