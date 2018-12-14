IDG
Roller Hockey: Two OT thrillers cap Fall Youth Inline season

December 13, 2018
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman Inline Hockey wrapped it’s youth league this past weekend with three age-division championships 7-8 December at the Kings Sports Center.

Under-12 Championships

Mourant 10 Burger King 9 (OT)

Six goals from former Athlete of the Week Tommy Isbister, including the game-winner, helped Mourant to a 10-9 overtime win over Burger King. After building a 9-4 lead, Burger King fought back to score consecutive goals to take the game into overtime. Nathan Suitor, who scored three goals on the night, found Isbister alone in front of the net for the winner.

“At the end, they got three in a row, and tied it up,” said Isbister. “It was a close game, but it feels really good to win the championships.”

Under-16 Championships

EY 8 vs 7 Lightning (OT)

Connor Finch potted the OT winner at EY won the U16 title in a 8-7 overtime win over the Lightning.

Under-10 Championships

Wild 8 vs 5 LOM

About the author

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

