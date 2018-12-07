IDG
Rubis – Christmas
Bogle Insurance
KAABOO Christmas List
Tomlinson Furniture
Parade of Lights – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Sports

Sailing: Skippers set sail at Junior Olympic Regatta

December 6, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Six sailors from the Cayman Islands Sailors Club (CISC) hit the waters 1st-2nd December for the Junior Olympic Festival Sailing Regatta at the United States Sailing Center in Jensen Beach, Florida.

Approximately 300 youth sailors hit the Martin County waters in challenging winds between 12-and-18 knots over 10 races. The team was led by 12-year old Jaspar Nielsen who finished 18th overall among 109 competitors in the Advanced Optimist Fleet.

In Green Fleet, three of Cayman’s sailors placed within the top 10. Among 82 sailors, the team was led by 9-year old Alex Charlton-Jones who placed 3rd overall. Ciara Murphy placed 6th as the top female in the fleet, while Kazimir Burt finished 10th overall. Allie Capasso was 21st, while Jayden Goddard placed 36th.

View all the results here.

Next up for Cayman’s optimist sailors is the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida 26th-30th December.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Kirk Freeport 0 December 2018
Eclipze – Christmas
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
Baptist Health – Side
AI – Christmas
Rubis – Christmas
KAABOO Christmas List
%d bloggers like this: