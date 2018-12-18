Seniors celebrate the season

Hundreds of seniors gathered at the Pedro St James Castle courtyard Monday (17 December) for the 28th annual senior citizens Christmas party.

The gathering saw performances from various bands, plenty of food, distribution of gifts and much more. Cayman Crosstalk host Woody DaCosta helped host the event said the it continues to grow.

“Every year we have to keep pulling chairs out because we have so many friends that tell each other about it,” he said. “I love it. It’s a great community effort and I just wanted to sincerely thank all of our volunteers — The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens, our Savannah members — without them it would not be possible,” said Mr. DaCosta.

